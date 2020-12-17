Left Menu
'Lizzie McGuire' revival cancelled at Disney Plus

It is rumoured that Duff and Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie McGuire for the revival, while Disney wanted it to appeal to kids and families, as the original series did.

17-12-2020
Disney Plus' revival of classic teen series Lizzie McGuire has been scrapped, actor Hilary Duff has revealed. Duff, who was set to return as the title character that made her famous in early 2000s, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that the stars ''just didn't align'' for the project.

''I know efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,'' the 33-year-old actor wrote. ''I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her,'' she added.

In a separate statement, a Disney representative also confirmed that the show has been axed. ''Lizzie McGuire’ fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series,'' the spokesperson said. The show, which was officially announced at D23 expo in August, would have seen Duff's Lizzie McGuire dealing with the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.

Production on the revival was put on hold earlier this year after Terri Minsky, the creator of the original show, exited the project over creative difference. It is rumoured that Duff and Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of ''Lizzie McGuire'' for the revival, while Disney wanted it to appeal to kids and families, as the original series did. At the time, Duff had urged Disney to consider moving the new series to Hulu, something that the studio had previously did with ''Love, Victor''.

