I feel 100 per cent, really good: Ellen DeGeneres on her battle with COVID-19

The 62-year-old comedian and host had revealed last week that she had contracted the virus in a statement posted on Twitter.On Wednesday, DeGeneres upload a video on her Twitter handle and said that she is feeling good but also experiencing excruciating back pain as a symptom of the disease.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:53 IST
Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres, who was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, has shared a health update, saying that she is on the mend. The 62-year-old comedian and host had revealed last week that she had contracted the virus in a statement posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres upload a video on her Twitter handle and said that she is ''feeling good'' but also experiencing ''excruciating back pain'' as a symptom of the disease. ''Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I’m feeling 100 per cent, I feel really good,'' she said in the video shot at home by her wife Portia de Rossi.

''One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come?'' she added. Meanwhile, the TV host's ''The Ellen DeGeneres Show'' has paused production till January as a result of her diagnosis.

The ratings of her show recently improved due to the annual ''12 Days of Giveaways'' series. Season 18 of ''The Ellen DeGeneres Show” premiered on September 21 after months of controversy involving an internal investigation after allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and other workplace problems.

Three top producers were fired in August after employees raised complaints about poor communication, pay reductions and mistreatment..

