Delhi Gharana maestro Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan dead: Sisodia
Delhi Gharana exponent Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan has died, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on ThursdayHe shared the news on Twitter and also posted photos of the singerThe khalifa of Dilli Gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan is no more. Condolences to his disciples family, Sisodia tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:00 IST
Delhi Gharana exponent Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan has died, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday
He shared the news on Twitter and also posted photos of the singer
''The khalifa of Dilli Gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan is no more. An unmatched repository of Delhi's rich musical history & a generous guru, he will be missed by all. Condolences to his disciples & family,'' Sisodia tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmed Khan
- Dilli Gharana
- Delhi Gharana