Delhi Gharana maestro Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan dead: Sisodia

Delhi Gharana exponent Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan has died, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:00 IST
Delhi Gharana exponent Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan has died, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday

He shared the news on Twitter and also posted photos of the singer

''The khalifa of Dilli Gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan is no more. An unmatched repository of Delhi's rich musical history & a generous guru, he will be missed by all. Condolences to his disciples & family,'' Sisodia tweeted.

