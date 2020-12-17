Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa gears up to put economy on fast track: CM

Goa is gearing up to put its coronavirus-hit economy on the fast track by promoting exports of agri-produce and manufactured products and developing the logistics sector, among other initiatives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Sawant said that 2020 has been a challenging year for the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no mining activity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:26 IST
Goa gears up to put economy on fast track: CM

Goa is gearing up to put its coronavirus-hit economy on the fast track by promoting exports of agri-produce and manufactured products and developing the logistics sector, among other initiatives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Sawant said that 2020 has been a challenging year for the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no mining activity. ''The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives badly this year. It has affected our businesses badly and so many people have lost jobs and are struggling to bring their lives back on track.

''Governments have huge challenges to face in bringing about normalcy. While all efforts are being made to tackle the pandemic and reduce the number of casualties, the news about the vaccine has been much awaited. We have survived the worst and now it's time to work to achieve our best,'' the chief minister said. He was speaking during the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week.

The Goa government is prepared to face the challenges and is geared up to put its economy on the fast track, he said. Goa, he said, is proud to be the permanent venue of the International Film Festival of India and the 2020 edition which could not be held in November will now be held in January 2021.

A new export policy for the state is also being prepared to promote exports of manufactured goods and surplus agriculture produce, the chief minister said. The state, he said, is in the process of developing the logistics sector in Goa by forming a special logistics group. We are constructing several bridges to address the existing deficiencies regarding logistics and warehousing.

In 2019, Goa witnessed arrivals of 70 lakh plus domestic tourists and nine lakh foreign tourists. In 2020 the numbers would be on the lower side due to the pandemic, he said. The state government has prepared a roadmap for the future.

''Our aim is to develop Goa as a skill intensive hub of economic activity where the systems of production are enmeshed with ecological protection to ensure a quality of life that is sustainable,'' he said. Industries like tourism, mining and pharmaceuticals have been a great success for the state in the past and going forward, it is important to focus on other sectors. However, of late, there has been a substantial challenge of availability of land for industrial expansion, the chief minister explained.

Infrastructure projects taken up by my government is definitely going to make Goa more attractive for Investors as well as for tourists. The state government is taking many steps to boost ease of doing business in Goa.

An amended Investment Promotion Act will soon be passed in Goa to facilitate investments in key focus sectors like IT, education, films, entertainment, tourism etc. ''To facilitate the tourism industry, extension of licences and amendment in Excise Laws to make it more simpler and remove some provisions like requirement of police clearance every year has been done,'' he said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany takes in sick kids, others from Greek migrant camps

A plane carrying 88 asylum-seekers, including 19 sick children, arrived in Germany on Thursday as part of the countrys pledge to take in migrants from camps in Greece, the Interior Ministry said. The charter flight was the last as part of f...

Spain's lower house approves euthanasia bill

Spain took a major step toward legalising euthanasia on Thursday as the lower house of parliament approved a bill allowing the seriously ill to choose to end their life, despite staunch opposition from the political right and religious grou...

Govt willing to sit with farmers to sort out issues: Puri

The government is willing to sit with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws and sort out the issues, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been pr...

Putin's Navalny comments a "smokescreen" - German minister

Germanys Foreign Minister accused Russia of putting up smokescreens in connection with questions about the alleged poisoning of Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny, adding that Moscow had done nothing to help clear up the affair. He added that sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020