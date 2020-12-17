Zack Snyder heaps praise on Gal Gadot as 'Wonder Woman 1984' releases in select territories

Left Menu
As the sequel to his superhit 2017 film 'Wonder Woman' was released in select territories on Wednesday, American filmmaker Zack Snyder on Thursday heaped praises on the leading lady of the film - Gal Gadot.

Actor Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman' costume (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the sequel to his superhit 2017 film 'Wonder Woman' was released in select territories on Wednesday, American filmmaker Zack Snyder on Thursday heaped praises on the leading lady of the film - Gal Gadot. Snyder who wrote the original story of the 2017 released film has produced its sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984,' which is set to release in Indian movie theatres on December 25. The film started releasing in different territories on December 16.

The famous DC Extended Universe (DCEU) producer took to Twitter to share Gal Gadot's picture in the superhero costume from the sets of 'Wonder Woman' from July 2014. He went on to pen down a short note expressing his pride over the way how Gadot has "embodied," the DC universe character.

"Gal's first day on set in the costume July 2014, shot on my iPhone 6. I knew when I cast her back in the fall of 2013 she was not just my Wonder Woman, but a Wonder Woman for the world," Snyder tweeted. "So proud of how she's embodied this character with love & grace. #WW84," he added.

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, 'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gadot in the dual role of Diana Prince and the Wonder Woman. It is the ninth installment in the DCEU. (ANI)

