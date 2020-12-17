Inculcate habit of reading 'Gita' in the young: Governor

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said it was time that the habit of reading the 'Bhagavad Gita' is cultivated among the young generation. ''Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it was high time that we need to inculcate the habit of reading 'Bhagavad Gita' in the younger generation,'' a Raj Bhavan communique quoted her as saying.

Many great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, got inspiration from the Gita, she said. Soundararajan was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Gita Jnana Saptaham organised by Samskrita Bharati in association with the Pragna Bharati and Impact Foundation.

Describing 'Bhagavad Gita' as the worlds best and eternal personality development book ever, she said it offers solutions to many problems faced by mankind. It has got universal and contemporary relevance. It motivates us to perform our bounden duty with utmost dedication and sincerity and remain detached from the results, she said.

Many studies in different countries have proved the beneficial effects of 'Gita' recitation, she said. The reading of it guides all and shows the path suitable in excelling in one's chosen fields, she added.

PTI SJR NVG NVG.