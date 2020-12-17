Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inculcate habit of reading 'Gita' in the young: Governor

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it was high time that we need to inculcate the habit of reading Bhagavad Gita in the younger generation, a Raj Bhavan communique quoted her as saying.Many great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, got inspiration from the Gita, she said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:15 IST
Inculcate habit of reading 'Gita' in the young: Governor

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said it was time that the habit of reading the 'Bhagavad Gita' is cultivated among the young generation. ''Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it was high time that we need to inculcate the habit of reading 'Bhagavad Gita' in the younger generation,'' a Raj Bhavan communique quoted her as saying.

Many great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, got inspiration from the Gita, she said. Soundararajan was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Gita Jnana Saptaham organised by Samskrita Bharati in association with the Pragna Bharati and Impact Foundation.

Describing 'Bhagavad Gita' as the worlds best and eternal personality development book ever, she said it offers solutions to many problems faced by mankind. It has got universal and contemporary relevance. It motivates us to perform our bounden duty with utmost dedication and sincerity and remain detached from the results, she said.

Many studies in different countries have proved the beneficial effects of 'Gita' recitation, she said. The reading of it guides all and shows the path suitable in excelling in one's chosen fields, she added.

PTI SJR NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male friends in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the ...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall.The ...

Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

Ankara, Dec 17...

Arunachal districts asked to monitor preparedness for COVID vaccination

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to oversee availability of cold chain storages in their districts to store COVID-19 vaccines. During a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020