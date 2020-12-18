Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frances McDormand to star in, produce 'Women Talking' adaptation

The book was named in several best-of-2018 lists, including those by The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post and The New York Times.McDormand, who won an Oscar for best actress for 2017s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will produce the film through her banner HearSay Productions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:46 IST
Frances McDormand to star in, produce 'Women Talking' adaptation

Oscar winner Frances McDormand will star in and produce the upcoming adaptation of author Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel ''Women Talking''. The project hails from MGM’s Orion Pictures and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's banner Plan B Entertainment.

Academy Award-nominee Sarah Polley to write and direct the movie, according to Deadline. ''Women Talking'', which was published in 2018, follows a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. The book was named in several best-of-2018 lists, including those by The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

McDormand, who won an Oscar for best actress for 2017's ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'', will produce the film through her banner Hear/Say Productions. The 63-year-old actor most recently starred in filmmaker Chloe Zhao's ''Nomadland'', which won top honours at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020