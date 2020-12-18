Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noomi Rapace to lead Ali Abbasi's 'Hamlet'

Hamlet, the play in which the titular Danish prince enacts bloody revenge on his uncle for killing his father and marrying his mother, has been a dream project for Rapace, the Scandinavian actor said.Hamlet is a dream project in its purest and most explosive way.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:47 IST
Noomi Rapace to lead Ali Abbasi's 'Hamlet'

Noomi Rapace, popular for films like ''The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'' and ''Prometheus'', has come on board to feature in the new film adaptation of Shakespeare's play ''Hamlet''. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbasi, known for directing ''Border'', the Oscar -nominated sleeper hit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Icelandic writer Sjon, who co-wrote Robert Eggers' upcoming ''The Northman'', is working on the script. ''Hamlet'', the play in which the titular Danish prince enacts bloody revenge on his uncle for killing his father and marrying his mother, has been a dream project for Rapace, the Scandinavian actor said.

'''Hamlet' is a dream project in its purest and most explosive way. I've been hoping, dreaming, wishing for this as long as I've been an actress. I base this as much on the material as on the creative alliance that surrounds it... To take on a Danish story with a Scandinavian touch and bring it out into the world with this group of people is a dream,'' she said. Abbasi said it was time to make ''Hamlet'' great again.

''Shakespeare stole the Hamlet story from us. Now it's our turn to claim it back and make a version so insane and so bloody that it makes him turn in his grave,'' the director quipped. Abbasi will reunite with his ''Border'' producers Meta Film for the project.

Meta Film's Stine Meldgaard Madsen will produce in collaboration with Boom Films. Details of the project are still under wraps but principle photography is set for autumn 2021.

''Hamlet'' has been adapted for the screen numerous times, including Franco Zeffirelli's 1990 version starring Mel Gibson as Hamlet, Michael Almereyda's take with Ethan Hawke in the title role and Kenneth Branagh's four-hour version from 1996..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020