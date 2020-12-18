Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I Feel Fine' - Beatles legend McCartney gives COVID vaccine a shot in the arm

Beatles legend Paul McCartney gave Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm by vowing to be among the first global superstars to be inoculated, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:15 IST
'I Feel Fine' - Beatles legend McCartney gives COVID vaccine a shot in the arm

Beatles legend Paul McCartney gave Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm by vowing to be among the first global superstars to be inoculated, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday. McCartney, 78, is among the third tier of people eligible to receive the jab alongside other over-75s, and said he believed the vaccine offers Britain a way out from the doom and gloom of the COVID pandemic, The Sun said.

"The vaccine will get us out of this," McCartney told The Sun in an interview. "I think we'll come through it, I know we'll come through, and it's great news about the vaccine. I'll have it as soon as I'm allowed."

McCartney said he was eager to be back on stage as soon as possible after Glastonbury Festival was cancelled this year. A lad from Liverpool who wrote and performed some of the best loved songs the world has ever known, McCartney led a cultural revolution in the "Swinging Sixties" that shook - and sometimes overturned - the assumptions of societies across the world.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "extremely difficult" to agree fishing rights in UK trade talks

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that just a few hours remained for negotiations to reach a new trade deal with Britain, with disagreements over fishing rights clouding the prospects of a deal. Speaking to the ...

Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers. He also urged the ...

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia OCA, the governing body said on Friday. E-sports first appeared as an official medal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020