Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malayalam actress alleges 2 men misbehaved with her at mall

A young Malayalam actress has alleged that two men misbehaved with her in a mall here, police said on Friday. The Womens Commission chairperson M C Josephine condemned the incident.Taking the case up on its own, the Commission said it would meet the actress on Saturday to take her statement.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:33 IST
Malayalam actress alleges 2 men misbehaved with her at mall

A young Malayalam actress has alleged that two men misbehaved with her in a mall here, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday, leading to widespread condemnation in Kerala.

Taking note of the incident, the state Women's Commission has registered a case on its own. The actress took to her social media account to narrate what she experienced while shopping along with her mother, sister and brother.

In her post, she alleged that two men walked past her and one of them grazed his hand on her back. ''Because I was caught off guard, I couldn't react immediately,'' she said.

The actress alleged that the men apparently stalked her and her sister. ''While my mom and brother got busy picking up things, Su and I were trying to move the cart to the bill counter. The men came to us again and this time one of them had the audacity to talk to me and my sister,'' she said.

''Trying to get closer as he spoke, he wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We told him to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us they left,'' she said. The Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine condemned the incident.

Taking the case up on its own, the Commission said it would meet the actress on Saturday to take her statement. Launching a probe into the incident, Kochi city police said they have collected the CCTV footage. Since the names and contact details of the people visiting the mall are recorded, it would be easy to identify the culprits, they said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in...

Renzi says he's prepared to sink Italy gov't over disputed COVID rescue plan

The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administrations collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party. We...

EIB and MONETA sign €70m loan to support Czech's SMEs and mid-cap companies

The European Investment Bank EIB signed a 70 million loan equivalent to CZK 1.8 billion with MONETA, one of the largest retail and small business banks in the Czech Republic, to support SMEs and mid-cap companies. MONETAs primary focus is c...

Congress shedding crocodile tears on farmers' issue, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan farmers welfare event in Raisen and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference. PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis wont b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020