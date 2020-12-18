Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK agency agrees not to photograph Duchess of Sussex, family

The agreement is part of a settlement between the former Meghan Markle and UK company Splash News and Picture Agency of a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son taken in a Canadian park in January.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:46 IST
UK agency agrees not to photograph Duchess of Sussex, family

A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday. The agreement is part of a settlement between the former Meghan Markle and UK company Splash News and Picture Agency of a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son taken in a Canadian park in January. The agency has since gone into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection.

A spokesman for Schillings, legal representatives for Prince Harry and his wife, called the settlement “a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated and that the couple takes these matters seriously — just as any family would.” A similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, is continuing in the British court system, the spokesman added. Under the agreement announced Friday, Splash UK undertakes not to photograph the duke, duchess or their son in the future if the agency comes out of administration.

In a separate privacy case, Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over publication of a letter the duchess wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties at the end of March and are now based in Los Angeles.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.In a similar incident, Pakistan viol...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for marketing generic drug to reduce cholesterol

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets used for reducing elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company has received approval to ma...

Premature rollback of RBI policies could derail nascent growth: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das voted for status quo at the last bi-monthly monetary policy review arguing that premature rollback of policies undertaken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic would be detrimental to nascent growth and recover...

All India Kisan Sabha announces support for farm protests

The All India Kisan Sabha on Friday said it would join farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre. The announcement was made in Nashik by AIKS leaders Ajit Nawale and Ashok Dhawale, Centre for Indian Trad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020