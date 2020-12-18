Left Menu
Development News Edition

K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop. Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:00 IST
K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop.

Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon. "We have high expectations. We want to introduce ... T-Pop music to the world," said 20-year-old Lyra member Jennis Oprasert.

Last year UMG partnered with Thai firm Independent Artist Management (iAM) to launch the six-member group, after auditioning some 80 girls and young women from the popular idol group BNK48. "It's a bet," said Paul Sirisant, who heads UMG in Thailand. But he believes originality will drive the band's success.

The group trained for months remotely via Zoom and later lived together in a house after plans to go to Los Angeles were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. "We saw them transform into their individual artistic selves, which is great, but there were many tears," Sirisant told Reuters.

Navigating the shift from BNK48's musical style was not always straightforward. "It's not an easy ride at all," said 18-year-old Natticha 'Fond' Chantaravareelekha.

"The dancing, the music genre is different. I've never done it before, but even though it's hard, I've loved (doing) it since I was a kid, so I'm ready." Their eponymous debut single has over 6.5 million views on YouTube after about two months online.

"We incorporated Thai elements by including sounds from two traditional instruments," another member, Punsikorn 'Pun' Tiyakorn, 20, who also came up with the group's name. Fans at home and abroad have been supportive.

"I will support them until the end," said 23-year-old Danaiphat Singto, as he watched a video of a performance by the band in Bangkok. "I really want them to reach global audiences." The band is part of a wave of Thai musicians gaining attention from audiences and investors abroad.

Thai-German singer Jannine Weigel was the first artist to sign with RedRecords, a venture between UMG and low-cost carrier AirAsia. Early signs of success already have labels planning new groups.

"We plan to have more bands with Universal," chief operating officer at iAM, Nataphol Pavaravadhana, said. "It will be different from Lyra for sure. Maybe indie. Stay tuned."

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, hangs self in Latur

A man allegedly committed suicide in Ausa tehsil in Latur district after killing his wife, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday morning in Ashiv village, a Bhada police station official said.Mahadev Pardhe 45 killed his ...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...

Planned Harvard balloon test in Sweden stirs solar geoengineering unease

Removes typo in paragraph 11 By Alister DoyleOSLO, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Harvard University scientists plan to fly a test balloon above Sweden next year to help advance research into dimming sunlight to cool the Earth, alarmin...

Rajasthan: Govt school teacher booked for raping minor student

A 26-year-old primary school teacher at a government senior secondary school in a village in Rajasthans Bundi district was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in the same school, police said. The accused, who teaches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020