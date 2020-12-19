Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben Stiller in talks to direct MGM's 'The Seven Five'

Dowd served 14 years in prison and his arrest exposed widespread corruption in the NYPD.Stiller, who last year won a DGA Award for his work on Showtimes limited series Escape at Dannemora, is also directing thriller London and Apple TV Plus series Severance, starring Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro and Christopher Walken..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:24 IST
Ben Stiller in talks to direct MGM's 'The Seven Five'

Actor Ben Stiller is in negotiations to direct MGM Studios' crime drama ''The Seven Five''. According to Collider, the film is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name from director Tiller Russell and producer Eli Holzman.

It tells the story of a corrupt New York Police Department (NYPD) precinct during the 1980s and its ringleader Michael Dowd, who was arrested in 1992 along with a handful of other cops who stole money and drugs. Dowd served 14 years in prison and his arrest exposed widespread corruption in the NYPD.

Stiller, who last year won a DGA Award for his work on Showtime's limited series ''Escape at Dannemora'', is also directing thriller ''London'' and Apple TV Plus series ''Severance'', starring Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro and Christopher Walken..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia meets Cong leaders months after they wrote to her seeking party overhaul

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday met a group of party leaders who had written to her a few months ago seeking a complete overhaul of the organisation. This is the first time that Gandhi is meeting Congress leaders in person since th...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020