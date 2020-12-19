Left Menu
Anna Chazelle to direct movie adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s ‘The Trespassers’

French-American actor, writer and producer Anna Chazelle is set to direct the film adaptation of author Elmore Leonards crime novel The Trespassers. When the husband refuses to confront some men who are illegally hunting on the couples remote homestead, his wife takes matters into her own hands, the synopsis read.Megan Freels Johnston, the granddaughter of the late crime novelist, is producing the project via her Look At Me Films, along with Nick Terry of Zero Gravity Management.

French-American actor, writer and producer Anna Chazelle is set to direct the film adaptation of author Elmore Leonard's crime novel ''The Trespassers''. Written in 1958, the novel was published after Leonard's death in 2013.

According to Deadline, Troy Blake has adapted the screenplay. The story is told from the point of view of a young woman who becomes frustrated with her mild-mannered husband. ''When the husband refuses to confront some men who are illegally hunting on the couple’s remote homestead, his wife takes matters into her own hands,'' the synopsis read.

Megan Freels Johnston, the granddaughter of the late crime novelist, is producing the project via her Look At Me Films, along with Nick Terry of Zero Gravity Management. Stephen Gary and Peter Leonard are on board as executive producers. “The Trespassers is such a relevant story because whether it’s 1958 or today, many women can relate to the vulnerability of having to defend yourself against misogynistic men who have an expectation for getting what they want,''Johnston said. Chazelle will be the first woman director to helm an adaptation of Leonard's novel. Prior to her, celebrated filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino ('Rum Punch' aka 'Jackie Brown'), James Mangold ('3:10 to Yuma'), Steven Soderbergh ('Out of Sight'), Barry Sonnenfeld ('Get Shorty'), F. Gary Gray ('Be Cool'), and John Frankenheimer ('52 Pick-Up'), have directed films based on the novelist's writings..

