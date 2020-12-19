Left Menu
Boba Fett series to premiere on Disney Plus in December 2021

The season finale of Disney Plus The Mandalorian has revealed that a new Star Wars spin-off, titled The Book of Boba Fett will be launched in December 2021.

Boba Fett series to premiere on Disney Plus in December 2021

The season finale of Disney Plus' ''The Mandalorian'' has revealed that a new ''Star Wars'' spin-off, titled ''The Book of Boba Fett'' will be launched in December 2021. With the new show announcement, Disney has fulfilled the long-standing demand of ''Star Wars'' fans for solo project centering on the fan-favourite bounty hunter.

In a post-credits sequence for ''The Rescue'' episode of season two, Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett return to the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine and shoot up the new inhabitants. Afterwards, Fett sits on Jabba’s throne with fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side.

The title card then appears, reading: '''The Book of Boba Fett', coming December 2021''. Boba Fett is a famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen in 1980's ''Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'' and later in ''Return of the Jedi''.

Jeremy Bulloch, who died on Friday after years of living with Parkinson's disease, had essayed the role in the original films directed by George Lucas. The series joins other ''Mandalorian'' spin-offs such as ''Ahsoka'', which will see Rosario Dawson return as Ahsoka Tano, and ''Rangers of the New Republic''.

