Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing

Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter charges. Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:12 IST
A judge upheld his decision to livestream the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill said in his order Friday that he would allow video coverage due to immense global interest in the case and limited courthouse space, the Star Tribune reported. Trial is scheduled for March.

Cahill dismissed concerns by state prosecutors, who argued last month that recording audio and visuals of the trial would violate court rules and scare away potential witnesses. Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, which is leading the prosecution, asked that Cahill rescind his previous ruling or consider narrowing the scope of outside access. Cahill declined to modify his original ruling, writing that although he had granted more extensive video coverage than allowed in court rules, he is permitted to modify the rules “in any case to prevent manifest injustice.” A coalition of media organizations, including The Associated Press, has requested camera access, arguing that cameras would increase transparency, especially during the pandemic.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes even after Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter charges. Lane, J. Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

