Nolan River joins M Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

Newcomer Nolan River has landed a role in M Night Shyamalan's upcoming Universal thriller, ''Old''. According to Deadline, River is the son of actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who is best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the ''American Pie'' franchise. Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.

Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider is attached as executive produce. River joins previously announced cast members Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung. River will next be seen alongside his father Nicholas in the neo-noir thriller ''Adverse'', fronted by Mickey Rourke.