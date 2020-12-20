Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' halts production due to COVID-19

The third season of the show follows the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal with Beanie Feldstein starring as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.Production was originally scheduled to begin shooting in early spring but was delayed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:16 IST
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' halts production due to COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Production on ''Impeachment: American Crime Story'' has been put on hold after a member of the TV series tested positive for coronavirus. According to Deadline, the shooting on the drama paused earlier this week after a confirmed positive case in Zone A that was discovered through a routine screening, in adherence with the show's strict health and safety protocols.

The limited series, created by Ryan Murphy, is now on hiatus for the holidays and will resume filming in January. A spokesman for the show declined comment. The third season of the show follows the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal with Beanie Feldstein starring as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Production was originally scheduled to begin shooting in early spring but was delayed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Paulson revealed last month that filming had started. The new chapter is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book ''A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President''.

In September it was revealed that Michael Uppendahl had stepped in as director, replacing Richard Shepard, who exited the project. Sarah Burgess is writing the season and will serve as executive producer with Uppendahl, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing. The series is produced by 20th Television, FX and Ryan Murphy Productions.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Academy rejects Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' as Canada's Oscar entry

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehtas Funny Boy, which was Canadas submission for best international film at the 93rd Academy Awards, has been rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science AMPAS on the grounds that it contains too m...

Taiwan building submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese threat

In order to bolster its defensive capabilities, Taiwan is building a submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese nefarious designs to invade the island or install a naval blockade. The construction of eight new state-of-art submarines kicked off la...

Sonakshi Sinha resumes shoot for Amazon series: First day on set after lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halt...

Russia reports 28,948 new coronavirus cases, 511 deaths

Russia reported 28,948 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 7,263 in Moscow, taking the national toll to 2,848,377.Authorities also reported 511 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 50,858 since the pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020