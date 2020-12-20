'Impeachment: American Crime Story' halts production due to COVID-19

Production on ''Impeachment: American Crime Story'' has been put on hold after a member of the TV series tested positive for coronavirus. According to Deadline, the shooting on the drama paused earlier this week after a confirmed positive case in Zone A that was discovered through a routine screening, in adherence with the show's strict health and safety protocols.

The limited series, created by Ryan Murphy, is now on hiatus for the holidays and will resume filming in January. A spokesman for the show declined comment. The third season of the show follows the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal with Beanie Feldstein starring as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Production was originally scheduled to begin shooting in early spring but was delayed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Paulson revealed last month that filming had started. The new chapter is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book ''A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President''.

In September it was revealed that Michael Uppendahl had stepped in as director, replacing Richard Shepard, who exited the project. Sarah Burgess is writing the season and will serve as executive producer with Uppendahl, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing. The series is produced by 20th Television, FX and Ryan Murphy Productions.