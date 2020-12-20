'KGF: Chapter 2' team concludes climax shoot, Sanjay Dutt wraps work on film

Left Menu
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Sunday said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama KGF Chapter 2. KGF Chapter 2 cinematographer, Bhuvan Gowda, took to Twitter and shared a picture with Dutt, who features in the film as the antagonist, Adheera.

Updated: 20-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:27 IST
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Sunday said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama ''KGF: Chapter 2''. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster ''KGF'' starring Yash in the lead. ''KGF: Chapter 2'' also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoots wrap. ''Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always.

''An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen,'' he tweeted. In August, Dutt, 61, had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on overcoming his battle with cancer. The actor resumed shooting for the film in November. ''KGF: Chapter 2'' cinematographer, Bhuvan Gowda, took to Twitter and shared a picture with Dutt, who features in the film as the antagonist, Adheera. ''End of Hyderabad schedule (climax fight) and end of @duttsanjay sir portion for #kgfchapter2. Had an Amazing experience capturing the legend on camera,'' he wrote.

Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. ''KGF'' follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

