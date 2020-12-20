Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai's troubled theme park operator to go private

Over the years, Dubai Parks Resorts, which already includes Bollywood and movie-themed parks, as well as a Legoland, has changed CEOs, sought a freeze on loan repayments for three years and fired nearly a third of its staff.The companys statement on Sunday said nothing of the companys financial troubles, only that Meraas would take over the firm by converting 1.15 million of debt into equity.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:59 IST
Dubai's troubled theme park operator to go private
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The owner of Dubai's struggling theme park operator is planning to sell itself to its majority shareholder, the company said in documents filed Sunday with the Dubai Financial Market, capping years of plummeting income and stocks. Meraas Holding has made a cash offer to buy out the debt-burdened DXB Entertainments, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts. The company's pain started well before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Dubai's tourism and entertainment industries, pushing back the much-anticipated World Expo 2020, which the city hoped would draw some 25 million visitors to its new theme parks.

With property prices far below peaks reached in 2014, DXB Entertainments hasn't posted a profit in years and its plans for vast new amusement parks repeatedly have been scrapped. A massive park that opened near the Expo 2020 site reported a loss of $57 million last year and canceled an expansion. Last year, $454 million plans to open a Six Flags theme park were dashed when funds dried up. Over the years, Dubai Parks & Resorts, which already includes Bollywood and movie-themed parks, as well as a Legoland, has changed CEOs, sought a freeze on loan repayments for three years and fired nearly a third of its staff.

The company's statement on Sunday said nothing of the company's financial troubles, only that Meraas would take over the firm by converting $1.15 million of debt into equity. The deal being discussed would take DXB Entertainment private at a price of $0.02 a share. Meraas, a firm backed by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, holds a 52% controlling stake in DXB Entertainments, whose biggest foreign shareholders include the Qatari and Kuwaiti sovereign wealth funds.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATIONS Gill, Rahul and Pant get ready for Boxing Day ...

Maha CM inspects ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadli...

Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

Kuwaits Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the countrys state-run news agency reported. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser, who held va...

Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peters Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crches. At his last Sunday blessin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020