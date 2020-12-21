Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ariana Grande announces engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Musician Ariana Grande on Sunday (local time) announced that she has been engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:01 IST
Ariana Grande announces engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez
Musician Ariana Grande wearing her engagement ring. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Musician Ariana Grande on Sunday (local time) announced that she has been engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The '7 Rings' singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with Gomez including a few more solo pictures of herself wearing the announcement ring.

As the pictures that she had posted were self-explanatory, Grande kept the caption simple and wrote, "forever n then some." "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," People magazine quoted a source as saying.

According to Fox News, Gomez is a Los Angeles real estate legend and the couple were first linked up to each other around Valentine's Day this year. As per TMZ, the couple had earlier this year decided to spend the quarantine period together. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi officially teases Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 in blue gradient color

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of its next flagship, the Mi 11, which will be powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.On Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi officials have teased the upcoming Mi 11 ...

Soccer-Nobby Stiles' brain injury caused by heading ball: doctor

A doctor looking into possible links between football and dementia has said Englands World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles, who died aged 78 in October, suffered severe brain damage from repeatedly heading the ball. Stiles, who played o...

Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atltico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Zinedine Zidanes side is behind Atltico on goa...

Kiri Allan reminding Kiwis to be tsunami ready over holiday break

Planning on heading to the beach this summer Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan is reminding all New Zealanders to be tsunami ready over the holiday break.New Zealands entire coastline is at risk of a tsunami. That means most of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020