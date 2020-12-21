Dwayne Johnson turns 'Dwanta Claus' for Christmas episode of Krasinkis's 'SNG'

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson collaborated with actor John Krasinski for the Christmas special episode of his show 'Some Good News.' Introducing himself as "Dwanta Claus" the 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share a video reel of the show featuring himself in the Santa Claus outfit.

The video gives a glimpse of the Christmas special episode of 'Some Good News' which ends with Dwayne Johnson appearing as Dwanta Claus. "Dwanta Claus is comin' to town. Dwanta wanted to do something EPIC for families and kids this CHRISTMAS so he teamed up with his good buddy @johnkrasinski and the good folks over at @somegoodnews to spread the love, mana and holiday cheer," he wrote in the caption.

"And one super fan who inspired us all gets a very special surprise...Hit the link up top to watch and start your week off right with news that just straight up just feeeeeels good! You deserve to feel good.. Love ~ Dwanta," he added. (ANI)