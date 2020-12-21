Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim' to release in 2021

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday unveiled the first look of his and brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma's, characters from their upcoming film ''Antim- The Final Truth''. The action-drama reportedly features Khan as a Sikh cop. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a clip from the film, featuring the duo. He also announced that the movie will release in 2021. Sharma also shared the video on his social media pages and wrote, ''Hardwork demands your blood and sweat, but in return leaves you with a lot. The auspicious beginning of the journey of 'Antim'. Gratitude.'' Earlier this month, Khan's look from the film was out, where he was seen sporting a turban.

''Antim - The Final Truth'' is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama ''Mulshi Pattern''. While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.