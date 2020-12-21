Bono, Letitia Wright, Pharrell Williams board 'Sing 2' cast

U2 frontman Bono, singer-rapper Pharrell Williams and celebrated actor Letitia Wright have joined the voice cast of Universal Pictures and Illumination's animated comedy ''Sing 2''. They join the returning cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll. According to Variety, the sequel will also feature new characters voiced by Bobby Cannavale, Chelsea Peretti, Halsey and Eric Andre. “Sing”, which released in 2016, followed a group of animals in a singing competition. The sequel will see Buster Moon (a koala voiced by McConaughey) and his group of underdogs push their talents beyond local theater with the hopes of performing at the most prestigious venue in the entertainment world.

“‘Sing 2’ transcends the animation genre, immersing audiences in a fully realized world populated by complex characters, each with bold aspirations and relatable challenges. ''We are thrilled that the 'Sing' franchise attracts such exceptional talent, and we are delighted to announce this extraordinary cast,'' said Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. The movie also marks Bono's animated film debut. He will voice lion Clay Calloway, who became the world’s most reclusive rock legend after the death of his wife. Before Buster Moon and team impress an intimidating music mogul, wolf Jimmy Crystal (Canavale), enough to get a chance to take on the biggest stage, they must persuade Clay Calloway to perform in the show. “Sing 2” is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.