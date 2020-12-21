Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bono, Letitia Wright, Pharrell Williams board 'Sing 2' cast

U2 frontman Bono, singer-rapper Pharrell Williams and celebrated actor Letitia Wright have joined the voice cast of Universal Pictures and Illuminations animated comedy Sing 2.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:04 IST
Bono, Letitia Wright, Pharrell Williams board 'Sing 2' cast

U2 frontman Bono, singer-rapper Pharrell Williams and celebrated actor Letitia Wright have joined the voice cast of Universal Pictures and Illumination's animated comedy ''Sing 2''. They join the returning cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll. According to Variety, the sequel will also feature new characters voiced by Bobby Cannavale, Chelsea Peretti, Halsey and Eric Andre. “Sing”, which released in 2016, followed a group of animals in a singing competition. The sequel will see Buster Moon (a koala voiced by McConaughey) and his group of underdogs push their talents beyond local theater with the hopes of performing at the most prestigious venue in the entertainment world.

“‘Sing 2’ transcends the animation genre, immersing audiences in a fully realized world populated by complex characters, each with bold aspirations and relatable challenges. ''We are thrilled that the 'Sing' franchise attracts such exceptional talent, and we are delighted to announce this extraordinary cast,'' said Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. The movie also marks Bono's animated film debut. He will voice lion Clay Calloway, who became the world’s most reclusive rock legend after the death of his wife. Before Buster Moon and team impress an intimidating music mogul, wolf Jimmy Crystal (Canavale), enough to get a chance to take on the biggest stage, they must persuade Clay Calloway to perform in the show. “Sing 2” is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat reports sub-1,000 COVID-19 cases after over 1 month

Gujarat recorded 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday - a sub-1,000 count reported after a gap of more than a month - taking its tally to 2,36,259, while 1,268 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. The stat...

Belgium extends UK travel ban for 24 hours - VRT

Belgium decided on Monday to extend its travel ban on planes and trains coming from Britain for a further 24 hours until the end of Tuesday in a bid to keep out a new strain of the coronavirus, VRT broadcaster and Belga news agency reported...

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020