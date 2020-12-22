Laverne Cox teams up with Shonda Rhimes for podcast series
''Orange is the New Black'' star Laverne Cox and media mogul Shonda Rhimes are developing a weekly podcast show. The actor will host the series, tentatively titled ''The Laverne Cox Show'', which will feature ''intimate'' conversations with guests.
Produced by Rhimes' Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia, the show will arrive in February. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Cox's casting in Rhimes' upcoming limited Netflix series ''Inventing Anna'' about New York-based grifter Anna Delvey.
Cox said she is ''thrilled'' to be expanding her relationship with Shondaland by doing her first podcast with the amazing team along with iHeartRadio. ''I can't wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests,'' the Emmy winner added. Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer, said the team is excited to have a ''one-of-a-kind'' talent like Cox on board.
''We are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her. ''We all know her on-screen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She's clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn't before. And we're committed to supporting her in doing just that,'' Bailey added.
