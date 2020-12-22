Left Menu
'Antebellum' directors developing drama at HBO Max

While the plot is under wraps, the series will follow a pod of uber affluent Black surfers that suddenly find themselves catapulted into a battle against a mysterious dark superpower consuming the country.Bush and Renz are attached as creators and executive producers of the series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:31 IST
'Antebellum' directors developing drama at HBO Max

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz of ''Antebellum'' fame have set their next project, a drama, at streaming service HBO Max. Titled ''Inkwell'', Bush and Renz will produce the show via their Gloaming Productions banner, reported Deadline. While the plot is under wraps, the series will follow a pod of uber affluent Black surfers that suddenly find themselves catapulted into a battle against a mysterious dark superpower consuming the country.

Bush and Renz are attached as creators and executive producers of the series. They will also write and direct both the pilot and finale episodes. The duo most recently wrote, directed, and produced their first feature film, thriller ''Antebellum'', starring Janelle Monae as author Veronica Henley, who is kidnapped and forced to live out a horrifying reality in which she is an enslaved woman.

Bush and Renz are currently working on their next feature film, ''Rapture''..

