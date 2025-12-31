Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

An ambitious deep-sea search for the long-lost Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 commenced in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, reigniting efforts to unearth one of aviation's greatest enigmas, a decade after the unexplained disappearance of the jet with 239 souls on board.

Malaysia's Transport Ministry confirmed that the search vessel, Armada 86 05, has arrived at the predetermined search zone, equipped with two autonomous underwater vehicles to aid the mission. While the specific search location remains undisclosed, preparations took place at Fremantle Port in Western Australia.

Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity, tasked with leading the renewed search, remains silent on details due to the operation's delicate nature. Having previously conducted a fruitless search in 2018, the company boasts advanced technology and has delineated a more probable crash site, rekindling hope among the aviation community.