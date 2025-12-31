Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, accuses the Congress government of creating 'mini Bangladesh' due to appeasement politics. Ashoka alleges illegal settlements and infrastructure are favoring certain groups. Criticism arises from various parties, urging investigation and questioning government actions amidst tensions over land use and housing policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:44 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political clash, Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has charged the Congress government with fostering a 'mini Bangladesh' due to its appeasement tactics.

Following a visit to Kogilu layout's disputed eviction site in Yelahanka, Ashoka lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging illegal settlements have been endorsed, prompting a backlash.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress's handling of minority housing demolitions, sparking intervention from the party's high command, which advised a more compassionate approach. BJP leaders have echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for investigations.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025