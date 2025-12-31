Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

In a heated political clash, Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has charged the Congress government with fostering a 'mini Bangladesh' due to its appeasement tactics.

Following a visit to Kogilu layout's disputed eviction site in Yelahanka, Ashoka lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging illegal settlements have been endorsed, prompting a backlash.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress's handling of minority housing demolitions, sparking intervention from the party's high command, which advised a more compassionate approach. BJP leaders have echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for investigations.