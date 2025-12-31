Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka
R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, accuses the Congress government of creating 'mini Bangladesh' due to appeasement politics. Ashoka alleges illegal settlements and infrastructure are favoring certain groups. Criticism arises from various parties, urging investigation and questioning government actions amidst tensions over land use and housing policies.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political clash, Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has charged the Congress government with fostering a 'mini Bangladesh' due to its appeasement tactics.
Following a visit to Kogilu layout's disputed eviction site in Yelahanka, Ashoka lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging illegal settlements have been endorsed, prompting a backlash.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress's handling of minority housing demolitions, sparking intervention from the party's high command, which advised a more compassionate approach. BJP leaders have echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for investigations.
ALSO READ
RPI(A) Seeks Key Seats in Maharashtra Amid Strategic Talks with BJP
BJP MLA Voices Discontent Over Alliance For Civic Polls
BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey
Amit Shah Spurs BJP's West Bengal Strategy for 2026
Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint for BJP's West Bengal Triumph