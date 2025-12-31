Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation
Gig workers are demanding improved social security as long hours, shrinking incentives, and lack of medical support strain their livelihoods. With earnings barely covering expenses, workers like Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Mahesh face challenges without job security. The government acknowledges their plight, yet calls for systemic changes remain unheard.
Gig workers across India are voicing their concerns over deteriorating working conditions, highlighting an urgent need for stronger social security measures. Long hours and low pay, without insurance or medical support, underpin their struggles as they call for change.
Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Mahesh, both seasoned delivery workers, emphasize the harsh realities they face: extended shifts and modest pay, with no guarantee of support in case of injury or illness. Shrinking incentives compound their hardships, leaving them financially vulnerable.
While government officials acknowledge the significance of gig workers in modern society, labor reforms remain slow. As workers organize flash strikes to demand improved rights and dignity, they insist that India's progress should prioritize justice over exploitation.
