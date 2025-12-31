Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Air India and IndiGo, two of India's leading airlines, have announced strategic plans for 2026, focusing on fleet upgrades and operational enhancements. Air India, owned by the Tata Group, will begin deploying refurbished Boeing 787-8 aircraft from February, aiming to modernize its services significantly by the end of 2026.

IndiGo, facing disruptions earlier this year, has committed to improving its operational reliability. The airline is set to induct its first Airbus A321XLR in 2026 and expand its international routes, including introducing non-stop services to Athens while strengthening its domestic network.

Both airlines are taking steps to enhance customer experience and operational resilience, emphasizing the learnings from previous challenges. By end of 2026, Air India plans to have modernized more than half of its international cabins, while IndiGo aims to surpass its passenger service numbers significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)