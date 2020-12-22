Left Menu
Isla Fisher says husband Sacha Baron Cohen persuaded her to get into comedy

The 44-year-old actor, who started her career with Australian soap opera Home and Away, landed her breakout role in 2005s Wedding Crashers, opposite Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.The film is still considered one of the funniest movies of all time and if given an opportunity, Fisher said she would love to return for a sequel.

Actor Isla Fisher says it was her husband, actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who pushed her to take up comedy seriously. The Australian actor, who has iconic comedy movies like '' Wedding Crashers'', ''Hot Rod'' , ''Confessions of a Shopaholic''to her credit, said initially in her career she was focusing more on ''dramatic'' roles. ''Sacha was the reason I got into comedy. I was going up for a lot of dramatic roles and getting rejected. He said, 'You're one of the funniest people I know. You should be doing comedy','' Fisher told People magazine. The 44-year-old actor, who started her career with Australian soap opera ''Home and Away'', landed her breakout role in 2005's ''Wedding Crashers'', opposite Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

The film is still considered one of the funniest movies of all time and if given an opportunity, Fisher said she would love to return for a sequel. ''It was such a departure from anything I'd played before. (If the sequel happens) That would definitely be a lot of fun. I would love to read the script,'' she said.

Fisher and Baron Cohen, 49, got married in 2010. The couple has three children..

