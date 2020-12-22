John Mulaney checks into rehab

Actor-comic John Mulaney has checked into a rehabilitation centre after a relapse. Reports of Mulaney getting into a rehab started circulating on the Internet when the former ''Saturday Night Live'' writer was photographed entering a medical facility in Pennsylvania.

The 38-year-old actor, who has long struggled with his sobriety, will do a 60-day stint at the rehab to treat his alcohol and cocaine addictions. A source told Page Six that Mulaney's family and friends are happy he is finally focusing on his health.

''His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. ''He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab,'' the insider added.

A representative for Mulaney declined to comment. The ''Big Mouth'' star has been open about his addiction and previously said he started drinking at the age of 13 before abusing drugs.

Mulaney first became sober at the age of 23 without the help of a treatment programme. In his 2012 comedy special ''New in Town'', the comedian reflected on his sobriety, saying it often surprises people when they learn he does not drink.

Last month, he joined ''Late Night with Seth Meyers'' show as a staff writer and has made regular appearances on the show in the weeks since..