Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Mulaney checks into rehab

Reports of Mulaney getting into a rehab started circulating on the Internet when the former Saturday Night Live writer was photographed entering a medical facility in Pennsylvania.The 38-year-old actor, who has long struggled with his sobriety, will do a 60-day stint at the rehab to treat his alcohol and cocaine addictions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:35 IST
John Mulaney checks into rehab

Actor-comic John Mulaney has checked into a rehabilitation centre after a relapse. Reports of Mulaney getting into a rehab started circulating on the Internet when the former ''Saturday Night Live'' writer was photographed entering a medical facility in Pennsylvania.

The 38-year-old actor, who has long struggled with his sobriety, will do a 60-day stint at the rehab to treat his alcohol and cocaine addictions. A source told Page Six that Mulaney's family and friends are happy he is finally focusing on his health.

''His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. ''He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab,'' the insider added.

A representative for Mulaney declined to comment. The ''Big Mouth'' star has been open about his addiction and previously said he started drinking at the age of 13 before abusing drugs.

Mulaney first became sober at the age of 23 without the help of a treatment programme. In his 2012 comedy special ''New in Town'', the comedian reflected on his sobriety, saying it often surprises people when they learn he does not drink.

Last month, he joined ''Late Night with Seth Meyers'' show as a staff writer and has made regular appearances on the show in the weeks since..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'The Book of Boba Fett' is separate from 'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has said that the upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett is a new entity and separate from the streamer hit show The Mandalorian. The new show was announced in the post-credits sequence of The Mandalorian se...

Sports Minister Rijiju urges countrymen to make fitness a priority

To strengthen the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fitter nation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared his fitness video and urged all the countrymen to join the initiati...

COVID-19 active caseload in country slumps below 3 lakh

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said. The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases...

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Suva Fiji, December 22 ANIXinhua Fijis Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the stro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020