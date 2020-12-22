Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgns directorial Mayday in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is feeling fine and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:02 IST
Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial ''Mayday'' in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is ''feeling fine'' and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested. ''I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

''Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe,'' she wrote. ''Mayday'', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11. Billed as an ''edge-of-the-seat'' drama, ''Mayday'' features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defence zone

South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Koreas air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft. Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identi...

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppoon Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and p...

Central Bank of India launches contactless debit card in association with NPCI

State-owned Central Bank of India on Tuesday said it has launched contactless RuPay Select debit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India NPCI. The card was launched by Central Bank of India MD and CEO Pallav Moha...

World Bank Group releases assessments of economic trends in Tunisia

The World Bank Group today released its annual Tunisia Economic Monitor, which provides timely, comprehensive assessments of current economic trends in Tunisia and analysis of the countrys broader development challenges. Tunisia is expectin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020