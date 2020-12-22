Bosnian Serb leader denies icon given to Russia's Lavrov was stolen

A religious icon Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik gave to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was not stolen, Dodik's cabinet said on Tuesday, amid an ongoing investigation into whether it had been illegally smuggled from Ukraine. Ukraine's culture ministry issued a statement on Monday saying an analysis indicated the icon of Saint Nicholas belonged to the Ukrainian state.

During Lavrov's visit to Bosnia last week, Dodik, who is the Serb chairman of the country's tripartite presidency, presented Lavrov with an icon described by media close to him as a 300-year-old artefact originating in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists have been battling Kiev's forces. The Ukranian embassy in Sarajevo immediately asked Bosnian authorities for information about how the icon arrived in Bosnia. The state prosecutors said they would investigate the circumstances relating to the icon.

Russia's foreign ministry said the icon would be returned to Dodik "for further clarification on its history via Interpol". It is unclear whether Russia has returned it. The statement from Dodik's cabinet on Tuesday is its first reaction since the issue erupted.

It said the icon had been made for domestic use, was not stolen and it criticised the media, saying reports had wrongly described the icon as part of the cultural heritage and national treasury. Ukraine's culture ministry said in a statement on Monday that an analysis of an image of the seal on the icon, which was published in the media, indicated it belonged to Ukraine.

It said it was gathering facts and relied "on proper steps from the Bosnian side". Dozens of Bosnian Serbs have fought alongside the rebels in the war in eastern Ukraine, which started in 2014. Serbia and Bosnia's Serbs have close ties with Russia, with which they share the Eastern Orthodox faith.

Separately, doctors on Tuesday said Dodik had tested positive to coronavirus after having been hospitalised for nausea and stomach pain.