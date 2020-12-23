Entertainment News Roundup: Boba Fett to get own 'Star Wars' spinoff TV series; Cambodia court jails rappers for rhymes inciting crimes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas

Comic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission: bring holiday cheer to pandemic-weary audiences, provide a boost to struggling movie theaters, and lure new viewers to the HBO Max streaming service. Set in the over-the-top, neon-infused 1980s, "Wonder Woman 1984" is the biggest movie so far to land in theaters and on a U.S. streaming service at the same time. The plan was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed moviegoing and kept many cinemas closed.

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say. Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in "News of the World," out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25. He joked that he likes to think of the film as "'The Mandalorian,' without light sabers."

The show must go on: West End performers make music video to support colleagues

Performers from London's West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions. "Christmas Again (The Show Must Go On!)" celebrates the festive season, after a challenging year in the business for those on stage and behind the scenes.

Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale

U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Sputters in China, Grosses $38.5 Million

Overseas Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she's no match for a global pandemic. "Wonder Woman 1984" opened to a less than heroic $18.8 million in China over the weekend and a disappointing $38.5 million overseas. That's far less than the $38 million that the first "Wonder Woman" grossed in its opening weekend in China and likely means that the follow-up will earn far less than the $90.5 million that its predecessor pulled in from the country over the course of its run. China is one of the few theatrical markets where moviegoing had shown signs of life during a public health catastrophe, but revenues around the country were still down 30%. "Wonder Woman 1984" wasn't the only blockbuster hopeful that sputtered. "The Rescue," a Chinese action movie, made just under $36 million in its initial weekend. That's far below projections and could mean the film will lose money.

Boba Fett to get own 'Star Wars' spinoff TV series

Boba Fett is joining the "Star Wars" characters who are stepping out from the background and getting their own show. Jon Favreau, creator of Disney's hit TV series "The Mandalorian," said on Monday that the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter previously best known for helping to capture Han Solo in the sci-fi saga.

Cambodia court jails rappers for rhymes inciting crimes

A Cambodian court convicted two rappers and sentenced them to up to a year and a half in prison on Tuesday on charges of incitement over their rhymes about social injustice and loss of sovereign territory. Yin Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap provincial court, told Reuters that rapper Kea Sokun, 23, was found guilty of incitement to commit a felony and sentenced to a year and a half in prison, of which six months were suspended.