Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diego Luna excited to return as Cassian Andor with 'Andor'

So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role, he added.Luna said fans of Rogue One will get to know more about the character, including his nature of sacrificing others to keep safeguard his mission.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:35 IST
Diego Luna excited to return as Cassian Andor with 'Andor'

Actor Diego Luna says he feels ''blessed'' to once again step into the shoes of his ''Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'' character Cassian Andor with the upcoming series ''Andor''. The show, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the 'Death Star' plans in the hit 2016 film.

''I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents,'' the ''Narcos: Mexico'' star told The Hollywood Reporter. '''Rogue One' was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role,'' he added.

Luna said fans of ''Rogue One'' will get to know more about the character, including his nature of sacrificing others to keep safeguard his mission. ''It’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends. The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor,'' the Mexican actor said.

''I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers. What happens in 'Rogue One' is something we can actually reflect on... It’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us,'' he added. Created by Jared Bush, ''Andor'' will also feature Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly with Alan Tudyk reprising his role of K-2SO.

The series started production in London last month..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon Music, a music streaming platform operated by Amazon, has revealed the top new data and insights for this years top listening trends of holiday music.This year, holiday listening began earlier than ever before and listeners, all over...

China stocks rise on policy support; EV shares lead gains

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles, as investors were assured that policymakers would avoid sudden policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-ind...

COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore

As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs. In a city-state where compliance with the authorities is generally high, some S...

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020