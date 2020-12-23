Raya and the Last Dragon: Disney welcomes viewers to Kingdom of Kumandra

The animated and fantasy movie lovers are quite excited as they are coming close to the release of Raya and the Last Dragon. The upcoming movie will have a plenty of well-known artist. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Raya and the Last Dragon will focus on the two characters-Raya, who is a daring warrior looking for the last dragon, and Sisu, who is a water monster can change into a human. The story will be amazing, and animation enthusiasts will love watching it. The imminent movie will be Disney's original animated film after 2016's Moana.

Here's the synopsis of new teaser for Raya and the Last Dragon – Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The description for Raya and the Last Dragon continues – From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon opens in US theatres on March 2021.

Here's what Disney tweeted on Raya and the Last Dragon:

Raya and the Last Dragon is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos. The first look poster and teaser of the film was released on October 21, 2020. On December 10th, 2020, Disney's official Instagram account revealed a new poster for the film, as well as its new release date.

Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to be released on March 5, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated adventure fantasy film.

