Pooja Bhatt marks four years of sobriety: It has been an enriching journey

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday celebrated her four years of abstinence from alcohol and said she is grateful towards life for giving her strength to overcome addiction. Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and posted a photograph of a picturesque pink sky, writing it has been marked departure from her earlier lifestyle of spending time in packed city bars.Four years sober today

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:36 IST
Pooja Bhatt marks four years of sobriety: It has been an enriching journey

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday celebrated her four years of abstinence from alcohol and said she is grateful towards life for giving her strength to overcome addiction. Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and posted a photograph of a picturesque pink sky, writing it has been marked departure from her earlier lifestyle of spending time in ''packed city bars''.

''Four years sober today! Earlier it was pink champagne, malt and packed city bars. Now it is pink skies and deserted country roads. What an enriching, searing journey it has been. ''Gratitude to life and the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks,'' the 48-year-old actor wrote. Pooja Bhatt, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol, previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the ''trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself''.

One of the most acclaimed actors in the 1990s films like ''Daddy'', ''Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin'', and ''Zakhm'', Pooja Bhatt was last seen in this year's ''Sadak 2'' in a special appearance. ''Sadak 2'' is a sequel to her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 crime drama of the same name, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. She will next be seen in ''Bombay Begums'', a Netflix series directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.

