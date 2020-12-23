Left Menu
John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers to star in 'The Survivalist'

Hollywood stars John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers are teaming up for a pandemic thriller, titled The Survivalist. The film marks the reunion of director Jon Keeyes with Malkovich, who starred in his yet-to-be-released action thriller Red 48.According to Deadline, Keeyes has directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers.

23-12-2020
John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers to star in 'The Survivalist'

Hollywood stars John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers are teaming up for a pandemic thriller, titled ''The Survivalist''. The film marks the reunion of director Jon Keeyes with Malkovich, who starred in his yet-to-be-released action thriller ''Red 48''.

According to Deadline, Keeyes has directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers. ''The Survivalist'' is set a year-and-a-half after the fall of civilisation from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath (Malkovich) who believes he's going to use her to save the world. Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, who are producing via their Yale Productions banner, described the film as ''an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances''.

The project recently wrapped filming in the Tri-state area..

