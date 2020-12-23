Joker 2 possibilities revealed, what we know on Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance

Although the psychological thriller movie Joker was intended to be a standalone movie with no installments, now it seems Warner Bros. is seriously pondering over the making of a sequel.

Before giving updates on Joker 2, let us remind you the success of first movie. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker became the sixth highest grossing movie in 2019 and highest grossing R-rated movie for all time. The movie grossed USD 335.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 738.5 million in other territories with a total figure of USD 1.074 billion.

Earlier, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures also stated that they would continue with Joker 2 if Joaquin Phoenix gets interest to join the movie. Later Warner Bros. said "the movie's not set up to [have] a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it."

Hearing this, Phoenix spoke to the television journalist Peter Travers showing his interest to reprise the role of Joker. "I can't stop thinking about it ... if there's something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting," said Phoenix

"It's nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie. I don't know that there is [more to do] ... Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character."

According to some sources, Joaquin Phoenix was recently being offered USD 50 million to reprise his role in Joker 2 and 3. Although this is not an official announcement but Warner Bros. stated that hopefully Joker 2 and Joker 3 could be ready to go in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels," Phoenix said. "In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest — but not really," Joaquin Phoenix said in his conversation with the Los Angeles Times.

At present there's no major updates related Joker 2 due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic worldwide. Joker 2 doesn't have an official announcement for release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the more information on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables: A Christmas Story to be out in 2021, a year before The Expendables 4