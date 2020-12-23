Juhi Chawla talks about 'old world charm' with black and white photo

Sharing that she always loved the old world charm, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Wednesday treated fans to a priceless monochromatic photograph. The 'Yes Boss' star took to Twitter and shared the photograph in which she looks gorgeous in a saree. The black and white photograph sees Chawla in kohl-rimmed eyes and a low make up look while she keeps her thick luscious locks open. The stunning photograph is truly a blast from the past. The 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' star captioned the post as she talked about the old world charm. "I've always loved the old world charm (with a red heart emoji)." "If I were to feature in a Black & white movie from the time, which would that be? Would love to know from you," she added.

With the post hitting the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 1 thousand likes, while many fans chimed into the comments section suggesting the movie names. Earlier, Juhi Chawla shared a humorous clip from her 1997 comedy-drama 'Ishq' as the film celebrated 23 years, asking her fans to share their favourite memory. (ANI)