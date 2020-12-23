Left Menu
Juhi Chawla talks about 'old world charm' with black and white photo

Sharing that she always loved the old world charm, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Wednesday treated fans to a priceless monochromatic photograph.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:39 IST
Juhi Chawla (Image courtesy:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing that she always loved the old world charm, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Wednesday treated fans to a priceless monochromatic photograph. The 'Yes Boss' star took to Twitter and shared the photograph in which she looks gorgeous in a saree. The black and white photograph sees Chawla in kohl-rimmed eyes and a low make up look while she keeps her thick luscious locks open. The stunning photograph is truly a blast from the past. The 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' star captioned the post as she talked about the old world charm. "I've always loved the old world charm (with a red heart emoji)." "If I were to feature in a Black & white movie from the time, which would that be? Would love to know from you," she added.

With the post hitting the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 1 thousand likes, while many fans chimed into the comments section suggesting the movie names. Earlier, Juhi Chawla shared a humorous clip from her 1997 comedy-drama 'Ishq' as the film celebrated 23 years, asking her fans to share their favourite memory. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

