'Peaky Blinders' actor Sophie Rundle confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

So I just wanted to say thanks for being so nice and I hope everyone's doing alright, she said. Rundle has been on Peaky Blinders since its first season playing Ada Thorne, the only sister of the Shelby siblings.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:52 IST
Actor Sophie Rundle, who stars in the period crime drama ''Peaky Blinders'', has confirmed she was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The 32-year-old actor detailed her symptoms of cough and loss of taste in an Instagram post.

''So for Christmas this year I got myself a nice juicy bout of Covid-19. I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting I did in hospital... ''I can taste nothing, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the toothache from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there. Quite the feast of festive ailments!'' Rundle wrote alongside a selfie from hospital bed.

She later thanked fans and followers for their best wishes on her Instagram Stories. ''I'm feeling much better (and) I've graduated from my sick bed to my sick sofa. I'm feeling good. ''It's alright, people have got it a lot worse than I have. So I just wanted to say thanks for being so nice and I hope everyone's doing alright,'' she said.

Rundle has been on ''Peaky Blinders'' since its first season playing Ada Thorne, the only sister of the Shelby siblings. Set in Birmingham, England, the BBC series follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the direct aftermath of the First World War.

The sixth installment of ''Peaky Blinders'' was scheduled to premiere at the end of 2020, but the filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the new season is expected to begin early next year.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

