It's Okay to Not Be Okay renewal, release updates, why fans believe Season 2 isn’t possible

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:54 IST
It's Okay to Not Be Okay renewal, release updates, why fans believe Season 2 isn’t possible
The first season of It's Okay to Not Be Okay had a justified climax leaving no loop ends of cliffhangers. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Ever since It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, fans started demanding for Season 2. This South Korean romantic television series starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se is highly believed to be back for Season 2.

Many South Korean series enthusiasts are disappointed with a belief that they won't be able to be amused with It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 in future. One scene compels everyone to think that the series may return for another season.

According to Pinkvilla, the first scene of It's Okay to Not Be Okay that made hope for Season 2 came when Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-yeong a sense of closure.

Why fans believe It's Okay to Not Be Okay won't be out for Season 2? The reason is all the characters healed themselves at the completion of Season 1. The lead characters also expressed their love for each other.

The first season of It's Okay to Not Be Okay had a justified climax leaving no loop ends of cliffhangers. The lead characters got rid of their problems and phobias, portrayed as living happy while all other characters moved on their respective ways.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is yet to be renewed. The renewal and production work are likely to take some additional time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for additional time for the making of second season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

