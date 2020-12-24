Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for father Anil Kapoor

Left Menu
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday showered love over her father as he turned 64.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday showered love over her father as he turned 64. The 'Delhi 6' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father to mark his birthday.

She also penned a short yet sweet birthday note for Kapoor and termed him as the most "positive, kind, liberal human being." "Happy happy birthday daddy... you're the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us," she wrote.

"I miss you so much and I can't wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor," she added. The 'Nayak' actor who is currently in Chandigarh celebrated his 64th birthday with the cast of 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and his wife Sunita Kapoor. (ANI)

