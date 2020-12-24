Left Menu
Development News Edition

I wanted it to be over: Taraji P Henson on having suicidal thoughts during pandemic

The 50-year-old said actor she had such thoughts two nights in a row, sometime after she purchased a gun.The gun its in a safe, and I started like, I could go in there right now and end it all, because I want it to be over, she recalled.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:55 IST
I wanted it to be over: Taraji P Henson on having suicidal thoughts during pandemic

''Empire'' star Taraji P Henson has revealed she thought about ending her life as she was in a ''dark place'' during the coronavirus pandemic. The Emmy-nominated actor opened up about battling suicidal ideas on her mental health show ''Peace of Mind with Taraji'' on Facebook where she was joined by Dr LaShonda Green.

''So during this pandemic, it's been hard on all of us and I had a moment. I had a dark moment. I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn't get out of bed, I didn't care. That's not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,'' Henson said. The 50-year-old said actor she had such thoughts two nights in a row, sometime after she purchased a gun.

''(The gun) it's in a safe, and I started like, 'I could go in there right now and end it all, because I want it to be over','' she recalled. Henson also said she ''didn't care'' about leaving behind her son Marcell, 26, because she thought he would ''get over'' her death.

''I thought about my son, he's grown, he'll get over it. I didn't care. I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn't responding, I didn't care.'' Eventually, the actor said, she spoke to her friends about her feelings which gave her a chance to reflect on her mental health. ''I just blurted it out, 'I thought about killing myself'. I felt like, if I don't say it, it becomes a plan. ''What scared me is I did it two nights in a row. First, it was like, 'I don't wanna be here' Then I started thinking about going to get the gun and that's why when I woke up the next morning, I blurted it out,'' she said.

In 2018, Henson started The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her father who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War. The foundation, aimed at eradicating the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American community, in May teamed up with The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation to help first responders, essential workers, and all those dealing with mental health issues amid pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maryam to address rally on Benazir's death anniversary

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a rally at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the death anniversary of former prime...

Odisha to construct world-class hockey stadium at Rourkela

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that a new world-class hockey stadium would be constructed at Rourkela in Sundargarh district as part of preparations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup which will be hosted by the state...

L &T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

PM to virtually inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline on January 5, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Vijayan told reporters here that it was a matter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020