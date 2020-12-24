Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy Lt Governor, CM extend Xmas greetings

Puducherry, Dec 24 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy have conveyed their Christmas greetings to the people of the Union Territory. We may have enemies and people hating us amidst us.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:32 IST
Pondy Lt Governor, CM extend Xmas greetings

Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy have conveyed their Christmas greetings to the people of the Union Territory. Bedi, in her greetings on the eve of the festival, said Christmas is an occasion to cherish the life of Christ and to spreadthe message of love to all.

She said the festival should be celebrated by observing COVID-19 safety norms with prayers for the world to return to its normalcy in the wake of the pandemic. The former IPS officer said Jesus Christ is an embodiment of love and brotherhood which liberate the world from strife and hatred.

Narayanasamy, in his message, called for adoption of cardinal principles of love and forgivenes by people in their routine life. He said Christ particularly advocated the principle of ''love thy enemy and show mercy to those who curse and hate you.'' ''This principle should be emulated by us. We may have enemies and people hating us amidst us. But even such people should be shown love and affection,'' he said Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Ministers, legislators and leaders of various political parties were among those who extended greetings.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maryam to address rally on Benazir's death anniversary

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a rally at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the death anniversary of former prime...

Odisha to construct world-class hockey stadium at Rourkela

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that a new world-class hockey stadium would be constructed at Rourkela in Sundargarh district as part of preparations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup which will be hosted by the state...

L &T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

PM to virtually inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline on January 5, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Vijayan told reporters here that it was a matter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020