Pondy Lt Governor, CM extend Xmas greetings

Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy have conveyed their Christmas greetings to the people of the Union Territory. Bedi, in her greetings on the eve of the festival, said Christmas is an occasion to cherish the life of Christ and to spreadthe message of love to all.

She said the festival should be celebrated by observing COVID-19 safety norms with prayers for the world to return to its normalcy in the wake of the pandemic. The former IPS officer said Jesus Christ is an embodiment of love and brotherhood which liberate the world from strife and hatred.

Narayanasamy, in his message, called for adoption of cardinal principles of love and forgivenes by people in their routine life. He said Christ particularly advocated the principle of ''love thy enemy and show mercy to those who curse and hate you.'' ''This principle should be emulated by us. We may have enemies and people hating us amidst us. But even such people should be shown love and affection,'' he said Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Ministers, legislators and leaders of various political parties were among those who extended greetings.