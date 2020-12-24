Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday (local time) announced that George Miller's 'Mad Max

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:04 IST
Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Warner Bros. on Wednesday (local time) announced that George Miller's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel titled 'Furiosa,' musical adaptation of 'The Colour Purple,' and family movie 'Coyote vs. Acme' will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, 'Furiosa,' which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, has been set for June 23 release, while the live-action hybrid 'Coyote vs. Acme' will release on July 21.

'The Color Purple' on the other hand will release around Christmas on December 20. Earlier in December, Warner Bros. had shared the plans to premiere its entire 2021 slate -- including 'Dune,' 'The Matrix 4,' and 'The Suicide Squad' -- simultaneously on HBO Max as well as in movie theatres.

As per Variety, the studio termed the strategy as a "unique one-year" model in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Chris Hemsworth will join Taylor-Joy in 'Furiosa.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...

Pak court orders release of men charged in Daniel Pearl murder

In a surprise move, a Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides, who were convicted and sentenced in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pea...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates International Science Film Festival of India 2020

International Science Film Festival of India ISFFI is a major attraction of India International Science Festival 2020. This year, the ISFFI has received 634 science film entries from 60 countries. This is a vital platform to attract enthusi...

UP: BJP councillor seeks probe into alleged corruption at Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam

A BJP councillor has written to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary seeking an inquiry into alleged corruption at the water works department of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam. In his letter, Rajendra Tyagi claimed that contracts for drilling of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020