Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023
Warner Bros. on Wednesday (local time) announced that George Miller's 'Mad Max
Warner Bros. on Wednesday (local time) announced that George Miller's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel titled 'Furiosa,' musical adaptation of 'The Colour Purple,' and family movie 'Coyote vs. Acme' will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, 'Furiosa,' which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, has been set for June 23 release, while the live-action hybrid 'Coyote vs. Acme' will release on July 21.
'The Color Purple' on the other hand will release around Christmas on December 20. Earlier in December, Warner Bros. had shared the plans to premiere its entire 2021 slate -- including 'Dune,' 'The Matrix 4,' and 'The Suicide Squad' -- simultaneously on HBO Max as well as in movie theatres.
As per Variety, the studio termed the strategy as a "unique one-year" model in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Chris Hemsworth will join Taylor-Joy in 'Furiosa.' (ANI)
