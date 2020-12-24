Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez greets citizens on Christmas eve, hopes the festival will nurture peace across world

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and expressed hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Christmas is an occasion to celebrate with joy and fervour the birth of Jesus Christ, he said.I hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:36 IST
Prez greets citizens on Christmas eve, hopes the festival will nurture peace across world

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and expressed hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Christmas is an occasion to celebrate with joy and fervour the birth of Jesus Christ, he said.

''I hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Let us re-imbibe Jesus Christ's teachings of love, compassion and humanity on this holy festival and commit ourselves to the welfare of our nation and society,'' Kovind said. He said the festival fills people's lives with peace, goodwill and compassion. ''On this festival, we lighten up our hearts with love and kindness towards others,'' the President said, and extended ''heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters''.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks still snagged on fish, may take some hours

Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have some hours to run, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours ...

Serbia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive, with PM first in line

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbias first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, kicking off a mass inoculation drive with doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.Serbia is the third country in Europe to start mass COVID-19 inoculations ...

Agro Industrial park will be set up at Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said an agro industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area. Banerjee announced that the expression of interest will b...

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in lin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020