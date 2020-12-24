Left Menu
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber shared a gratifying post for his 'Christmas squad' on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:06 IST
Justin Bieber extends gratitude to his Christmas squad in latest post
Justin Bieber with his Christmas squad (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber shared a gratifying post for his 'Christmas squad' on Thursday (local time). The 26-year-old star posted a picture with his fellow-mates on Instagram that features him posing with his wife Hailey Bieber and other team members. The 'all-smiles' picture captures the squad sporting red and white 'Santa' caps.

With the post that accumulated more than one billion likes within a few hours of being posted, Justin noted a heartfelt message for his folks which reads, "These people truly make my life so much better. Thank you for being who you are. Words can't describe the gratitude I feel toward all of you.. thank you thank you thank you." The spiritual star is often seen sharing religious messages for his fans on social media and reminding them of God's purpose in their lives.

On the work front, Justin had recently won the 'People's Choice Award' for the best male artist of 2020. The singer was last seen in a musical collaborative project named 'Monster ' with fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendez of 'Lost in Japan' fame. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

