Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope urges help for poor at low-key Christmas Eve Mass curbed by COVID

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast. The Mass was held in a rear section of St. Peter's Basilica with fewer than 100 participants and only small number of cardinals and bishops.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 01:18 IST
Pope urges help for poor at low-key Christmas Eve Mass curbed by COVID

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

The Mass was held in a rear section of St. Peter's Basilica with fewer than 100 participants and only small number of cardinals and bishops. It is usually held in the main section of the basilica and attended by up to 10,000 people, including the diplomatic corps representing nearly 200 countries. Everyone except the pope and the small choir wore a mask during the Mass, which began two hours earlier than usual so that even the limited number of people who attended could return home by a 10 p.m. curfew.

"The Son of God was born an outcast, in order to tell us that every outcast is a child of God," Francis said in his homily. Francis said Christmas should make everyone reflect on "our injustice towards so many of our brothers and sisters" instead of pursuing "our endless desire for possessions" and ephemeral pleasures.

"God came among us in poverty and need, to tell us that in serving the poor, we will show our love for him," said the 84-year-old pope, celebrating the eighth Christmas of his pontificate. On Friday, the pope will read his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from a hall inside the Vatican instead of from the central balcony of St. Peter's Square, an event that usually attracts tens of thousands of people.

Italians are under a nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Non-essential shops will be shut between Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan. 3 and Jan. 5-6. On these days, people are allowed to travel only for work, health or emergency reasons. The restrictions mean people will not be able to go to St. Peter's Square or the basilica. All papal events between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6 are taking place indoors with little or no public participation and being live streamed on the internet and broadcast on television.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

32 fresh cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,664

Sikkim reported 32 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the states caseload to 5,664, an official said on Thursday. East Sikkim registered 25 new cases, West Sikkim four and South Sikkim three.Sikkim has 420 active cases, whil...

Turkey says China's Sinovac COVID vaccine 91.25% effective in late trials

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective, according to interim data from a late-stage trial in Turkey, a potentially much better result than reported from a separate trial of the vaccine in Brazil.Researcher...

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jacksons famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Bur...

62 per cent of cybercrime complaints in 2020 linked to financial frauds: Delhi Police

Sixty-two per cent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds, police said in a statement here. The Delhi Police said a spurt was witnessed in incidents of cybercrime during the coronavirus lockdown. Twenty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020